(Bloomberg) -- The drop in China’s currency has the potential to pile on costs for the nation’s army of commodities importers, but it may be a price worth paying if it heralds more stimulus.

The offshore yuan has marched past the 7 per dollar threshold for the first time this year after another round of disappointing Chinese economic data this week set off calls for more policy easing to revive growth.

A weaker currency is an obvious headwind for commodities markets because it makes China’s massive import requirements for energy, materials, and food, largely priced in dollars, more expensive. Demand for mainstays like crude oil, iron ore and copper has already slumped as the economy’s recovery from the constraints of Covid Zero runs out of steam, pressuring prices.

China’s is the world’s biggest buyer of crude and copper, and it accounts for more than half of global demand for iron ore.

While the immediate impact of a cheaper yuan should be modest because a lot of purchases are secured on long-term deals, it’s likely to send a chill through the spot markets that China uses to top up its needs. And persistent currency weakness will affect future term contracts.

If the central bank were to lower interest rates, that would embolden dollar bulls. But commodities markets are likely to look past the currency impact and focus instead on how stimulus could help jump-start demand and put the economy on a firmer footing.

Markets are divided on whether rate cuts are the answer to China’s stuttering recovery, given that credit is already cheap and plentiful. Moreover, 7 yuan to the dollar may no longer be the hurdle it once was. But the weaker the Chinese currency gets, the more insistent the signal that the authorities will take action. And stimulus comes in many forms.

While rate cuts would have a bigger effect on those commodities keyed to consumption such as fuel and food, metals prices would benefit from more direct state intervention like a boost to infrastructure spending.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)

Thursday, May 18

China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, including agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina, copper and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product imports

China’s April output data for base metals and oil products

SMM Intl Zinc & Lead Summit in Changsha, Hunan, day 2

Friday, May 19

China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

Saturday, May 20

China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commodities

On the Wire

California startup Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is nearing completion of its first major power-storage project in China, one of the only systems in the world to generate electricity using gravity.

