(Bloomberg) -- China’s Communist Party says it wants only the good side of private capital and vowed to step up efforts to regulate and guide it.

China needs to foster orderly development of capital by setting clear boundaries, suppressing its wild growth, and guiding companies to make a positive contribution to the economy, the People’s Daily, the Party’s official newspaper, said in a commentary Tuesday.

“The goal is to guide and urge companies to obey the Party’s leadership and serve the overall development of economy and society,” the commentary said. The country needs to support companies to “play a positive role in promoting technological advancement, help the market economy prosper, make people’s lives convenient and participate in international competition,” it said.

Since 2021, Beijing has been talking about preventing the “disorderly expansion of capital” to explain a series of regulatory actions taken against technology companies, private tutoring firms and celebrities. Most recently, it expelled the former Party secretary of tech hub Hangzhou City for charges including collusion with capital and supporting capital’s disorderly expansion.

The People’s Daily article is the second in a five-part series focusing on five key theoretical and practical topics put forward by the Party’s top leadership during the annual Central Economic Work Conference last December.

On Monday the paper had a commentary discussing the goal of common prosperity, and will likely look at the other topics in coming days - the supply of primary goods; preventing and resolving major risks; and achieving the carbon neutrality goal.

Regulating capital’s expansion -- in the form of cracking down on internet monopolies and risky property developers -- is among the most important yet controversial tasks for Chinese authorities right now. Although this commentary is lacking in detail, the aim of People’s Daily articles is to explain the thinking of the top leadership to the broader Party, guiding discussion to form a consensus.

Traffic Lights

At the December meeting, the Communist Party leaders announced a new phrase of creating “traffic lights” for controlling capital. The phrase has garnered much attention, although it’s unclear what it actually means in practice.

Tuesday’s commentary also stressed this term, explaining that the idea aims to improve the market access negative list management system, strengthen industry regulation, increase market supervision and anti-monopoly work, and crack down on unfair competition.

The paper also sought to allay long-standing concerns that authorities are becoming more hostile toward private companies, explaining that “preventing the disorderly expansion of capital doesn’t mean China no longer wants capital.”

