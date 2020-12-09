(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer prices fell for the first time in more than a decade in November, dragged down by a slump in pork prices after supplies recovered from last year’s swine disease. The consumer price index fell 0.5% last month from a year earlier -- the first contraction since October 2009, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. That’s worse than the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists and comes as food prices fell 2% versus the same period last year, with pork prices plunging 12.5%.

