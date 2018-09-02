1h ago
China's Consumers, Sydney Mortgages, Shaky Growth Crown: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- A black box: Why determining the true mood of the Chinese consumer has rarely been so important
- Rising mortgage costs in Australia suggest the central bank will extend its record interest-rate pause into the next decade
- India’s world-beating economic growth is running up against some big risks: high oil prices, emerging market stress and policy paralysis
- South Africa’s central bank chief has a fight on his hands to protect the central bank’s $50 billion of reserves
- Turkey is likely to set the tone for emerging markets again this week following the battering some currencies suffered in August
