(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

  • A black box: Why determining the true mood of the Chinese consumer has rarely been so important
  • Rising mortgage costs in Australia suggest the central bank will extend its record interest-rate pause into the next decade
  • India’s world-beating economic growth is running up against some big risks: high oil prices, emerging market stress and policy paralysis
  • South Africa’s central bank chief has a fight on his hands to protect the central bank’s $50 billion of reserves
  • Turkey is likely to set the tone for emerging markets again this week following the battering some currencies suffered in August

