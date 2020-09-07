(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

China bought huge volumes of copper in August, with imports not far from July’s record-breaking haul. The surge in demand from the world’s top user has been one of the main drivers in copper’s recent rebound, with prices trading near a two-year high. Traders and analysts see further gains ahead as China’s rapacious appetite for the metal leaves the rest of the world’s inventories running low.

