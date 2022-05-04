(Bloomberg) -- China is slowly beefing up restrictions in Beijing and continuing a punishing lockdown in Shanghai as it tries to control the spread of Covid in the world’s most populous country, an approach the top U.S. infectious disease doctor criticized as ineffectual.

There were 4,651 infections reported Thursday in Shanghai, including 34 in the community, defying a lockdown that has confined residents to their homes for more than a month. The city won’t ease restrictions until cases in the community reach zero for three days in a row, officials said.

Beijing posted 50 cases, its 12th double-digit day, while the central Chinese city Zhengzhou announced a snap lockdown designed to cripple transmission of the pathogen.

Meanwhile in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan province which hosts a massive iPhone factory, officials hope the early introduction of sweeping curbs will bring its flareup under control in about a week’s time. Foxconn Technology Group, the iPhone maker, said its operations are currently unaffected as factory workers are operating in a “closed loop,” where they sleep and live on-site.

Officials are living up to their zero tolerance vow, despite the impact it’s having on the economy and quality of life. The lockdowns are unlikely to be successful in the long-term because the government isn’t using the time to boost vaccination rates among the highest-risk elderly, and the shots it is delivering are less effective, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci told a German talk show.

Lockdowns must be used to prepare the population to prevent the future spread of infection, Fauci said on the German talk show Maischberger. Doing a lockdown and nothing else is a strategy that doesn’t work at all, he said.

Some cities in China including Shenzhen and Jilin have successfully gotten outbreaks under control, however. Lockdowns and movement restrictions limited interactions in those areas, preventing the virus from leaping from one person to another. The country’s two largest cities are adapting the same battle plan in hopes of also quashing their outbreaks.

Beijing’s Buildup

Beijing has been steadily putting restrictions into place since Friday, before the Labor Day holiday. Officials banned eating in restaurants, required negative test results to enter almost all public venues and encouraged residents in the eastern Chaoyang district, where the outbreak has concentrated, to work from home.

As the holiday came to an end earlier this week, the government suspended schools for another week and shut down a large number of subway stations in eastern Chaoyang and other areas where infections have been detected. Most the city’s 22 million residents are required to do daily Covid tests.

Nationwide, there were 5,038 cases on Thursday. The last time China reported no new infections nationally was in October. The highly-infectious nature of the omicron variant means that the cycle of outbreaks is likely to continue, offering no respite to residents like those in Shanghai who have already endured five weeks of lockdown.

“It is possible for Shanghai to get back to zero from this current outbreak,” said Benjamin Cowling, a professor and chair of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong. “It is also possible that there would be new outbreaks of omicron in Shanghai in the coming months, causing further disruption to the city when lockdowns are re-implemented.’

Lowering Defenses

The question of how long China plans to keep up the approach remains, particularly when most places globally have accepted that the virus is now ubiquitous. Whenever China lowers its defenses, it will have to confront the pathogen.

The heavy Covid toll in places like the U.S. and Europe means they are unlikely to face the situation China is currently confronting again, Fauci said. While few people were vaccinated a year ago, the vast majority now are immunized or have recovered from an earlier infection, he said.

A strict lockdown in the U.S. or Europe would be very surprising, according to Fauci, who said he doesn’t anticipate an “explosive pandemic” outbreak in those areas again.

