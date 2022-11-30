(Bloomberg) -- China’s southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou lifted lockdowns in most parts of the city, including those hit by rioting, replacing them with targeted restrictions as officials try to rein in excessive curbs.

All but one of Guangzhou’s 11 districts ended the measures in so-called temporarily-controlled areas, which prevented residents from leaving their housing compounds, according to statements issued Wednesday on local governments’ WeChat accounts. Other stringent restrictions, including bans on people leaving their apartments, remained in many high-risk areas, leaving in place a complex web of rules for locals to navigate.

A similar move was announced in Zhengzhou, home to Apple Inc.’s largest manufacturing site in China, which also saw widespread protests. It lifted broad restrictions, while keeping rules in areas with Covid outbreaks. The changes follow repeated instances of violent riots and are in line with recommendations from top health officials, who have urged local governments to be targeted when trying to contain spread of the virus.

The tone of authorities in Beijing seems to have softened in recent days as nearly three years of strict Covid Zero policies are angering citizens and damaging the economy. Widespread protests against China’s no tolerance strategy sprung up last weekend in cities from Beijing and Shanghai, to Chengdu and the far western outpost of Kashgar.

While infections remain high in Guangzhou, with about 7,000 new local cases reported on Tuesday, some restrictions are easing. Public transportation and dine-in services in Guangzhou, which were significantly disrupted amid the lockdowns across multiple districts, are gradually resuming, according to the city’s health officials and statements.

The southern metropolis has seen ongoing protests in the past month, especially in densely-populated urban villages where migrant workers mainly live. The lockdowns triggered shortages of food and medical treatment and cut economic opportunity and incomes for many residents.

New Playbook

While China introduced a new Covid-fighting playbook earlier this month, including 20 measures that reduced quarantine times, pulled back on testing, ended mass lockdowns and urged vaccination, execution on the ground has been muddled. Officials from the National Health Commission emphasized the overhaul was a refinement of the existing approach, not a relaxation of controls.

Shanghai, for example, is still shutting down some buildings, closing schools and entertainment venues and requiring frequent Covid tests since it exited a months-long city-wide lockdown this summer. It has suffered a slow business recovery since then, with ongoing Covid measures remaining in place.

The contrast with Guangzhou and Zhengzhou suggest the changes may roll out differently across the country in the weeks and months to come.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.