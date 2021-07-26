(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology and education shares in the crosshairs of Beijing’s crackdown extended their sharp selloff into a third day Tuesday.

Tencent Holdings Ltd. slumped as much as 5%, after the company’s music arm gave up exclusive streaming rights and was hit with fines. Meituan fell as much as 6.6% after its record 14% decline on Monday. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 2%, bringing its losses over three days to about 11%.

A Chinese regulatory crackdown on some of the economy’s most vibrant sectors, including education and technology, has rocked investors this month. Stocks tumbled in “panic selling” on Monday after regulators on Saturday published reforms that will fundamentally alter the business model of private firms teaching the school curriculum.

Beijing aims to overhaul a sector it says has been hijacked by capital. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has lost two thirds of its value on Friday and Monday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.