Subscribe to Prognosis on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Prognosis on Pocket Casts

(Bloomberg) --

Chinese consumers, just like Westerners, are lining up for DNA tests. But unlike their American and European counterparts, the Chinese appear to have far fewer qualms about privacy and sharing their data. And what they’re expecting to glean from their genetic information goes far beyond family trees or hints of future disease. From assessing the talents of hours-old infants to making career and life decisions based on DNA tests, the Chinese have fully embraced the genetics boom.

To contact the author of this story: K Oanh Ha in Hong Kong at oha3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Topher Forhecz at tforhecz@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.