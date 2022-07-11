(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit grew more than expected in June, a traditionally strong month for borrowing, as banks expanded lending and local governments boosted bond sales to spur the economy.

Aggregate financing was 5.2 trillion yuan, the People’s Bank of China said Monday, up from 2.8 trillion yuan in May and compared with 3.7 trillion yuan in June 2021. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for overall credit to reach 4.2 trillion yuan

Financial institutions offered 2.8 trillion yuan of new loans in the month, up from 1.9 trillion yuan in May. Economists had projected 2.4 trillion yuan

Investors are watching the credit data closely for signs policy stimulus from the central bank and government is starting to have the desired effect. Consumers and businesses have curbed borrowing this year as a resurgence in Covid outbreaks and a persistent housing slump dampened economic growth.

June is usually a bumper month for credit as banks ramp up lending at the end of each quarter to meet regulatory demand to increase loans. The central bank has urged lenders to boost lending, while policy banks have been allocated 1.1 trillion yuan to use to finance infrastructure projects. A record 1.4 trillion yuan local government special bond issuance last month also likely contributed to the overall financing.

An official from the China Banking & Insurance Regulatory Commission said over the weekend the industry will “go all out” to bolster funding in order to stabilize the economy. China’s debt will likely hit a record this year, driven by the slowing economy and Beijing’s push for more credit, according to forecast by a government-backed think tank.

