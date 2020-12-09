Dec 9, 2020
China’s Credit Growth Accelerates in November Amid Recovery
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit growth strengthened in November as the economy’s recovery gathered pace.
- Aggregate financing rose to 2.13 trillion yuan ($326 billion) last month, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday, higher than the median forecast of 2.08 trillion yuan
- Financial institutions offered 1.43 trillion yuan of new loans in the month, slightly lower than estimates of 1.45 trillion yuan
Key Insights
- Broad M2 money supply accelerated to 10.7% from 10.5% in October
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists led by Maggie Wei wrote in a note before the data release that loan growth would remain solid “on the back of strong investment growth in recent months”
- China’s economy has rebounded steadily from the coronavirus shocks, fueled by export demand and a gradual pickup in consumer spending
- With that momentum, China’s central bank has begun talking about normalization of monetary policy as it tries to bring debt under control
