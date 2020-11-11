33m ago
China’s Credit Growth Slows on Seasonal Factors in October
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit growth slowed after a strong rebound in recent months, reflecting seasonal factors in October when businesses were shut because of public holidays.
- Aggregate financing was 1.42 trillion yuan ($215 billion), the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday, largely in line with the 1.4 trillion median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. In September, the amount was about 3.48 trillion yuan and 868 billion yuan in the same month of 2019.
- Financial institutions offered 689.8 billion yuan of new loans in the month, lower than estimates of 775 billion yuan
Key Insights
- Broad M2 money supply grew 10.5% from a year earlier
- Bank lending growth usually eases in October compared to the previous month as the week-long National Day holiday affects business activity. The reduced pace of local government bond sales as the quota runs out likely magnified the downward trend
- China’s economy has rebounded steadily from the coronavirus shocks, with a pick-up in industrial output followed by some recovery in private consumption. A gauge of the manufacturing sector expanded for the eighth straight month in October, while the services purchasing managers’ index reached its highest since June 2012
- With that momentum, China’s central bank has begun talking about normalization of monetary policy, while also cautioning against a hasty exit of stimulus measures
- “After seasonal adjustment, total social financing has probably continued to grow at a fast pace, albeit slower than previous months,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists, led by Maggie Wei, wrote in a note before the data release
