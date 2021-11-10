(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit stabilized in October, largely due to seasonal factors and as the central bank guided banks to keep lending to the property sector stable amid an economic slowdown.

Aggregate financing was 1.59 trillion yuan ($249 billion) last month, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday, down from 2.9 trillion yuan in September and compared with 1.4 trillion yuan in October last year. The median estimate in a survey of economists was 1.7 trillion yuan

Financial institutions offered 826.2 billion yuan of new loans in the month, down from 1.7 trillion in September. Economists projected 800 billion yuan

Credit growth is usually weaker in October as banks tend to lend less at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Credit expansion has slowed since February, as the People’s Bank of China sought to scale back pandemic stimulus and contain financial risks. More recently, credit demand also started to weaken as the economy slowed under a number of headwinds including a slump in the property market.

The PBOC recently told banks to ease some excessive restrictions on lending to the property sector, as concerns mounted over the industry’s health with the deepening of China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis.

It could take a couple more quarters before policy makers start to substantially loosen curbs on the property sector, according to Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Securities Ltd. Credit growth could begin to move sideways due to weak credit demand, he said in a report last week.

