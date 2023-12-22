(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks look poised to end 2023 on a dismal note, belying investors’ high expectations for a strong post-Covid rebound at the start of the year, as the nation’s economic recovery failed to gain traction amid persistent troubles in the property sector.

The CSI 300 Index capped a sixth straight week of declines on Friday, marking its longest losing streak since January 2012. Down almost 14% for the year, the onshore benchmark has trailed most major national equity indexes around the world and is poised to cap an unprecedented third straight annual loss.

The year-end gloom stands in sharp contrast to the mood at the beginning of 2023, when a rally triggered by Beijing’s dismantling of its stringent Covid controls saw global investment banks turn almost unanimously optimistic on the market. However, a continued slump in the property sector, a weaker-than-expected rebound in consumption and intermittent geopolitical tensions have since kept stocks in a downtrend. China’s measured stimulus response has also disappointed investors.

“Fast money that rushed into China markets hoping to capitalize on the reopening exited just as fast when it was evident that an economic recovery was not materializing,” said Marvin Chen, a strategist with Bloomberg Intelligence.

Foreign investors were on track to dump the most onshore shares on record this year as sentiment soured. They’ve offloaded about 2.5 billion yuan ($350 million) of Chinese stocks, the biggest outflow since the stock connect program with Hong Kong started in 2016.

A gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong also lost more than 18% in the year, set for its fourth year of declines. The index took another blow on Friday, amid a selloff of gaming stocks after Beijing moved to rein in spending and content in the sector.

Latest data showed China’s economic recovery remained beleaguered by weak demand and a lingering property crisis. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer shares has plunged more than 50% this year, its worst since the data series began in 2005, amid a deepening sector slump and regulators’ reluctance to roll out bold rescue measures.

Following the deepening rout, Beijing has ramped up efforts to stabilize sentiment in recent months. China’s sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment Ltd., as well as state-owned China Reform Holdings Corp., have bought exchange-traded funds to boost the market.

As policymakers ramp up support, some hopes are building again that 2024 will be better, especially given the cheap valuation of Chinese stocks. But this time around, expectations are much more modest.

“Market sentiment may stabilize in early 2024 after multiple rounds of policy easing and undemanding valuations, yet could remain fickle given the structural headwinds that China faces and the potential for geopolitical noise amid the US elections,” Chen said.

