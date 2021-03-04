(Bloomberg) -- China’s CSI 300 Index has fallen more than 10% from its Feb. 10 peak, poised to enter a technical correction as traders rush to offload growth stocks in the $11 trillion market.

On Friday, China’s main stock gauge slid as much as 2%, extending losses from the peak reached right before the Lunar New Year holiday. The move has been driven by consumer staples, with the subgauge down nearly 20% in the same time frame.

The rout has come amid growing concern over liquidity tightening and possible asset bubbles, with markets seeking fresh cues from the National People’s Congress that started today. The nation’s top banking regulator jolted markets on Tuesday with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector.

The selloff has rapidly deflated a rally that briefly sent the benchmark CSI 300 Index past its 2007 record, with sure-win bets turning sour. China’s biggest stock Kweichow Moutai Co. has lost more than 20% from its peak.

