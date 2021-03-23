(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market slipped back toward its 2021 low, piercing through a key support level as traders dumped everything from electronic cigarette to raw-materials stocks.

The CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 1.8%, extending losses from this year’s peak to more than 14%. It comes just days after the benchmark notched its longest weekly losing streak since early 2016 after global stocks tumbled and talks between the U.S. and China soured.

The gauge dipped under the 5,000 point support level, a threshold it last settled below a day after the market fell into a technical correction. Traders added they were concerned about disappointing earnings growth which would not match up to the buying frenzy before the Lunar New Year break.

Credit Suisse Group AG analysts added to the grim outlook after they downgraded Chinese stocks to underweight from market weight, citing slower earnings growth and expensive valuations. The brokerage had slashed its view on China to market weight just a month prior.

“China now looks expensive on a number of metrics,” analysts including Dan Fineman and Kin Nang Chik write in a note. “China should suffer a bigger payback than most markets from temporary gains the pandemic delivered.”

The tumble for China’s once world-beating stock rally highlights just how quickly once-loved and favored sectors can fall from grace when regulators deem that the markets are running too hot. China’s securities regulator warned over the weekend about the risks of so-called “hot money” flows, or capital inflows fueled by the economy’s strong recovery and higher interest rates.

That kind of money could endanger the healthy development of markets and should be strictly controlled, said Yi Huiman, the chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Raw materials stocks including Lomon Billions Group Co. and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. were among some of the biggest decliners in the CSI’s subgauge after aluminum futures prices dropped by its daily limit on speculation that China may release some of its state reserves. Power stocks retreated from three-month highs with investor appetite for carbon-neutral sectors such as Xinjiang Tianfu Energy Co. fading.

Meanwhile, draft measures issued late Monday by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that extends regulations for the e-cigarette sector sent Hong Kong-listed Smoore International Holdings Ltd. and China Boton Group Co. slumping by at least 39%, the biggest drop on record.

