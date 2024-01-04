(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping has spent the past decade trying to reform the nation’s military and root out corruption from its ranks. A widening purge in the very defense circles that he’s elevated is exposing that campaign isn’t complete.

China has abruptly unseated at least 15 senior military figures — including the highest-level defense leader ousted since 2017 — in the past six months. Their removal has been left unexplained by Beijing, but comes amid reports of graft probes roiling the upper echelons of the People’s Liberation Army.

In the latest round on Friday, China’s top legislative body unseated nine military figures including five linked to the secretive missile force Xi revamped in 2015, and at least two from the equipment department in charge of arming the military with the latest fare.

Days earlier, China’s main political advisory body publicly removed three executives from state-owned missile manufacturers. That spate of purges came after China’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu was ousted in October, and probed for corruption according to Reuters.

Those are only the removals Beijing has made public. Unlike other parts of the Chinese system, the military doesn’t announce its corruption investigations. Another Rocket Force major-general was quietly removed from Beijing’s city parliament in November, news outlet Caixin reported.

China’s most-powerful leader since Mao has devoted billions of dollars to his aim of transforming the military into a modern force by 2027. Central to that was his elevation of the missile force, which would play a pivotal role in any invasion of self-ruled Taiwan, but is now under the spotlight from the recent probes.

“The removals show once again that Xi has not been successful in rooting out corruption in the PLA,” said Joel Wuthnow, a senior research fellow in the Center for the Study of Chinese Military Affairs at the National Defense University.

Questions about his officers and the reliability of the high-end systems “should weigh on Xi and the rest of the civilian leadership in any consideration of going to war in the next few years,” he added.

The Ministry of Defense did not reply to a request for comment.

Since Xi reorganized the military in 2015, he has elevated leaders from the space and defense industries in an attempt to catch the US in technological prowess. Former Defense Minister Li was part of that effort, having worked as an aerospace engineer before running the Equipment Development Department.

That preference was on display at the party congress in October 2022 when Xi installed three members of the military-industrial complex to the 24-man Politburo. The reliability of that talent pool might now be in question with the ouster of the defense executives.

“The investigation could weaken the political standing of technocratic leaders who rose through the military-industrial system,” said Neil Thomas, a fellow for Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis.

Public signs of those issues first emerged in July, when China’s top military body announced a new mechanism to detect and prevent graft risks. Days later, the equipment department launched a retrospective corruption probe that overlapped with Li’s tenure as its chief.

“The armament system is non-transparent, highly classified, and has enjoyed several decades of lucrative funding,” said Tai Ming Cheung, director of the University of California Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation. “This makes for a combustible mix for malfeasance.”

In a rare move, the EDD listed eight issues it was investigating including the tender process and “leaking information.” That week, China ousted its former Foreign Minister Qin Gang without explanation, adding to the instability. There’s no suggestion the cases are linked.

Soon after came reports three top rocket force chiefs had been probed and removed. Graft in the Chinese military is “like a really bad stain that won’t come out,” said Matt Bruzzese, a China analyst at BluePath Labs who focuses on the PLA Rocket Force.

That lingering problem could kneecap China’s ambition to someday unify with Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. In a potential warning for Beijing, Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine have been publicly hobbled by corruption, a problem that PLA researchers in 2014 called “the number one killer that impairs the military’s ability to fight.”

The military’s official newspaper pledged in a Jan. 1 editorial to wage a “war on graft” this year, signaling more purges could be on the cards.

Replacements are already being announced. China named Dong Jun as its new Defense Minister last week. His experience in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait could help Xi better manage rising maritime tensions with the US.

“This round of purges may be opportune for Xi to implement some substantive reorganization of the PLA’s high command,” said James Char, a research fellow specializing in the PLA at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

--With assistance from Colum Murphy and Sanjit Das.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.