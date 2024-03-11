(Bloomberg) -- The increase in China’s consumer prices is expected to be short-lived, economists say, as the boost from a long holiday is overshadowed by signs of sluggish domestic demand.

The consumer price index’s 0.7% rise in February beat expectations and was the first advance since August. The price rebound was helped by a Lunar New Year holiday that came later than in 2023, and the return of travel and spending that topped levels from before the pandemic.

Last year, China’s economy suffered its longest deflation streak since the Asian Financial Crisis because domestic demand remained weak even after the country re-opened from Covid and production ramped up. That’s led to price wars in sectors from cars to fast food, and added to worries over record low consumer sentiment amid job cuts and falling home prices. Deflation pressure will likely persist unless household income improves and the property downturn is turned around, economists say.

“Much of the improvement could prove temporary rather than sustainable,” Citigroup Inc. economists including Xinyu Ji wrote in a note dated Sunday. “Further policy efforts are essential to foster and consolidate the price momentum.”

Beijing has unveiled slightly larger fiscal stimulus than last year and is expected to introduce more moderate cuts to interest rates and banks’ required reserves this year to provide liquidity and spur demand. Most economists say that’s insufficient to achieve the government’s ambitious goal of around 5% growth for 2024.

A large consumer goods trade-in and equipment upgrade program was also proposed to drive consumption.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index added 0.6% on Monday. The yuan was steady at 7.1854 a dollar.

The inflation gauge will soften in March and linger around zero, according to some market watchers. Huatai Securities Co. forecasts a slight decrease in the CPI, and Pantheon Macroeconomics Ltd. says deflationary pressure will likely persist in the first half of the year before a mild reflationary scenario sets in.

Nomura Holdings Inc. predicts inflation will drop to 0.4%.

Even though many economists expect inflation to return in 2024, they are forecasting only an increase of 0.8%, according to a Bloomberg News poll. That’s a far cry from the 3% official target.

For February, seasonal factors provided a lift to the CPI. This was due to the Lunar New Year holiday falling in January in 2023 but February this year, creating a low base of comparison this time. The break was also eight days in 2024, a day longer than last year.

A 23% surge in tourism prices contributed to nearly 0.9 percentage point of increase for the CPI, according to estimates by Ping An Securities Co.

People traveled more in 2024 because it was the first Lunar New Year since 2019 that was unfettered by Covid restrictions or mass infections. But falling flight ticket and hotel prices since the holiday mean that the boost from travel activities will likely moderate in March to about 0.4 percentage point, according to Ping An Securities.

Another important contributor was a narrower decline in food prices, as consumption of items from pork to vegetables climbed with families gathering for holiday meals. Snow and icy rain in parts of China last month also pushed up costs for food. Since Lunar New Year, pork prices have fallen, underscoring continued pressure from ample supply and relatively weak demand.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

The return to inflation in China’s consumer prices in February may be short-lived. It was mainly driven by temporary factors — holiday-related demand around the Lunar New Year and adverse weather mid-month. Deflationary pressures remained considerable. Declines in factory-gate prices deepened and extended their slide to 17 months. We expect the People’s Bank of China to cut rates as soon as March 15 to try to bolster demand and confidence and fight deflationary pressures.

— David Qu, economist

Read more here.

Additionally, rent prices stayed flat in February amid the property market’s struggles, and car prices continued to fall in February. Factory-gate prices decreased for the 17th straight month, continuing the longest string of declines since 2016.

Some economists say that China’s reliance on growth from investment — such as infrastructure and industrial projects — means persistent overcapacity and suppressed inflation.

“We think Chinas low inflation is a symptom of its growth model built on a high rate of investment,” Capital Economics Ltd.’s Zichun Huang wrote in a note. “As reducing dependence on investment is still far off, we expect inflation to remain subdued relative to pre-pandemic norms in the long run.”

