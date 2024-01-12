(Bloomberg) -- China’s latest batch of data featured continued declines in consumer prices, flat import growth, and a slowdown in the pace of lending — all suggesting sluggish domestic demand will again top the nation’s economic challenges in 2024.

Adding to concerns: economists are pessimistic about whether Beijing’s response to the challenge will prove sufficient. While they see officials responding with monetary easing, the impact may be limited by low confidence levels and a struggling real estate sector. That leaves fiscal policy, but China’s government isn’t scheduled to make its full spending plans clear until March.

For the rest of the world, that raises the odds of lower demand from China for goods and commodities, as well as persistent export price declines — which can help ease inflation, while adding to trade tensions.

“China’s struggle to revitalize lacklustre domestic demand is its key challenge for 2024,” said Duncan Wrigley, China economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. But the recovery will be “slow and bumpy,” he added, “implying that China will continue to export deflation to the rest of the world.”

Data released Friday showed China’s core consumer price inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, ran at a year-on-year rate of just 0.6% in December. That marked a return to the low pace seen in late 2022, when the chaotic end of China’s coronavirus controls hit consumer spending. The overall CPI dropped for a third straight month.

The price data suggest China’s GDP deflator, the widest measure of prices, probably fell for three successive quarters, marking “the longest deflationary episode since 1999,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Group. “It warrants more policy easing measures to reflate the economy.”

Also adding to evidence of weak domestic demand, data released Friday showed imports up just 0.2% year-on-year in December, while the stock of loans offered by China’s financial sector expanded at the slowest pace in records going back to 2003.

But signs have emerged that policymakers may be behind the curve. Beijing ranked boosting domestic demand second on its list of economic priorities for 2024, behind improving the industrial sector — terminology referring to efforts to shift toward higher-tech manufacturing. A People’s Bank of China seminar with senior economists this week omitted the deflation issue, a person at the gathering said.

Economists expect China’s central bank to act as soon as Monday, by cutting a key policy rate and pumping more cash into the financial system.

But economists are unsure that will be effective, because low consumer and business confidence is crimping demand for loans. Deflation is also leading to higher borrowing costs in real terms, reducing the impact of nominal rate cuts.

China probably already slipped into a “liquidity trap” back in 2022, making interest rate cuts less effective in spurring borrowing and spending, Barclays economists led by Jian Chang wrote in a recent note.

“China needs to pull multiple levers for a turnaround of the economy, and we agree with the consensus that bigger fiscal stimulus and the central government adding leverage is what’s needed,” they added.

The biggest drag on domestic demand remains a shrinking property sector. Looser financing has started to ease liquidity constraints for developers, however, and recent steps by officials to aid the industry included a reported deployment of central bank funds to help governments turn unsold apartments into social housing. Still, economists disagree on whether that’s all enough to stabilize the sector.

“We assume property activity will stabilize, and in that case the core CPI can stay stable,” Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS Group AG said on Bloomberg TV this week. “But there’s considerable risk that if property does not stabilize, we could plunge into deflation for longer.”

As for fiscal measures, China generally doesn’t release its annual budget until a parliamentary meeting typically held in March. Beijing has vowed to “appropriately” increase government spending this year, and economists expect an increase in central government borrowing. But it remains to be seen whether that can offset a drag from tighter controls on local government financing.

“My wish-list is more support for the property sector — I wish that the government pushes out more fiscal stimulus,” Wang said, forecasting 4.4% GDP growth for this year. “But we are not looking for anything really big, as there are tightening forces within local government finance.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.