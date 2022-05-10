(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit market can’t catch a break.

A property debt crisis. Lockdowns that have dragged on the economy. And now monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve that’s driven up the dollar and threatens to draw more money away from emerging-market assets.

Indicators for Chinese dollar bonds show the pain: The securities have lost a record of about 9% this year, according to a Bloomberg index. Issuance of the Chinese securities has slid 38% in 2022 to the lowest in six years. The share of such note sales in the Asian dollar bond market has shrunk to the least since 2013 at 46%.

“Foreign investors have fewer choices in the China high-yield dollar bond market due to muted issuance,” said Shuncheng Zhang at Fitch Ratings.

More speculative-grade borrowers will likely turn to adding credit enhancements called standby letters of credit (SBLC) -- effectively pledges by a lender to repay if the issuer can’t -- when they do finally try to issue debt, and that will mean lower yields for investors as the risk of such structures lies with the SBLC providing bank, according to Zhang.

The epicenter of the problems has been the property market, reeling from a government crackdown on excessive leverage and a string of defaults at developers including giant China Evergrande Group. Those problems have been compounded more recently by global inflation, which has prompted a number of major central banks to raise interest rates and dial back pandemic stimulus.

The subsequent moves in currency and rates markets are intensifying the threat to Chinese corporate notes. The dollar has surged, with the yuan recently dropping to its lowest against the U.S. currency since 2020, a risk for Chinese firms with dollar debts if they haven’t hedged. The weaker local currency pushes up the effective costs for borrowers to service dollar-denominated debt, and raises refinancing risks.

Still, the weaker yuan isn’t a negative factor for all companies, and stands to benefit exporters by making the prices of their goods more competitive globally.

“Looking at a few years’ time horizon, the yuan’s depreciation so far is rather limited, so it is not yet a major concern for issuers,” said Wu Qiong, executive director at BOC International. If the depreciation were to become more significant, it could impact other firms’ financials, “but we are not there yet,” she said.

But other risks are rising. The interest differential on Chinese and U.S. government debt yields has narrowed, decreasing the appeal of buying riskier Chinese assets given the premium for doing so has shrunk.

That’s all also complicating plans for Chinese companies that had been considering to raise money in the offshore dollar bond market. Some issuers have recently scrapped such plans due to exchange rate volatility, especially those without overseas assets as a natural hedge, according to Ben Wang, head of China offshore debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.

“Some Chinese companies issued ample dollar bonds when liquidity was more relaxed,” said Ivan Chung, analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “But they will find it challenging to attract investors as the liquidity in the market becomes tighter and rising yields have drawn some investors back to the US market.”

