(Bloomberg) -- China’s economic momentum weakened a notch in August, with a continued slowdown in investment overshadowing solid retail sales and industrial production data.

Industrial output rose 6.1 percent in August from a year earlier, versus a projected 6.1 percent in a Bloomberg survey and 6 percent the previous month

Retail sales expanded 9.0 percent from a year earlier, versus a forecast 8.8 percent

Fixed-asset investment rose 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first eight months, compared with an estimated 5.6 percent and 5.5 percent the previous month

The surveyed jobless rate in urban areas stood at 5.0 percent, versus 5.1 percent in July

Today’s data indicate that while industrial output and consumption are improving slightly, the policies the government has announced in recent months to spur investment have yet to take root. Credit data in August were stronger than expected overall, although the growth in bank lending is still slowing due to the effects of the campaign to cut leverage.

"External shocks will have clearer negative impacts on China’s economy," Xie Yaxuan, an economist at China Merchants Securities Co., wrote in a recent note. "The credit squeeze will hurt domestic demand levels, and that pain can’t be alleviated amid the deleveraging drive."

However, there are some signs that one risk to the economy may be receding, with China and the U.S. talking about resuming talks over their trade dispute. Although the differences between the two sides are still vast and trust is limited after the collapse of earlier talks in May, if successful, the negotiations would remove one threat for the economy and the government.

