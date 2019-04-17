(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

China’s economy unexpectedly held up in the first three months of the year as stimulus measures kicked in, helping stabilize sentiment rattled by trade tensions with the U.S.

At the same time, President Donald Trump may be giving China a new cudgel to use on American companies

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco is feeling the weight of a populist onslaught against the country’s entire financial sector, with his institution in the middle of it

Women in Britain are enjoying an employment boom

Japan’s exports shrank for a fourth straight month in March as weakness in global demand continues to weigh on the economy

Meanwhile, U.S. and Japan trade discussions will now take place at an accelerated pace, according to Japan’s chief negotiator

The White House is interviewing candidates to potentially replace Herman Cain and Stephen Moore as Trump’s picks for the Federal Reserve Board. Here’s recent remarks by Fed policy makers

Indonesia’s presidential election will shape the reform landscape in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for the next five years

New Zealand inflation slowed more than economists forecast in the first quarter, prompting traders to increase bets on a rate cut

