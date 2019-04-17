Apr 17, 2019
China's Economy Holds Up, Italy Populism, Japan Exports: Eco Day
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- China’s economy unexpectedly held up in the first three months of the year as stimulus measures kicked in, helping stabilize sentiment rattled by trade tensions with the U.S.
- At the same time, President Donald Trump may be giving China a new cudgel to use on American companies
- Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco is feeling the weight of a populist onslaught against the country’s entire financial sector, with his institution in the middle of it
- Women in Britain are enjoying an employment boom
- Japan’s exports shrank for a fourth straight month in March as weakness in global demand continues to weigh on the economy
- Meanwhile, U.S. and Japan trade discussions will now take place at an accelerated pace, according to Japan’s chief negotiator
- The White House is interviewing candidates to potentially replace Herman Cain and Stephen Moore as Trump’s picks for the Federal Reserve Board. Here’s recent remarks by Fed policy makers
- Indonesia’s presidential election will shape the reform landscape in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy for the next five years
- New Zealand inflation slowed more than economists forecast in the first quarter, prompting traders to increase bets on a rate cut
