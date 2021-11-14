1h ago
China’s Economy, Inflation Pressures, Brainard’s Views: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- China’s V-shaped economic rebound is fading faster than expected
- A rally in China’s sovereign bonds, spurred by the central bank’s liquidity boost, is fading
- Global inflationary pressures show few signs of moderating and more central banks are scrambling to temper them
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t overreact to elevated inflation
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling the Covid-19 virus in the U.S. is the key to easing inflation
- Morgan Stanley economists are sticking with their prediction that the Fed won’t raise rates until 2023
- Inflation is soaring across the euro area, but it’s also diverging significantly, complicating the ECB’s task
- Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s interview for the U.S. central bank’s top job has heightened focus on her views on inflation and jobs
- Bloomberg Economics analysis suggests Fed tapering could result in an increase in U.S. rates of about 40 basis points
- A new Cold War could cost China 6% of GDP, while the U.S. would gain, Bloomberg Economics estimates
- Warning signs are starting to flash at the regulators of the $22 trillion U.S. Treasury market, which is being whipsawed just as the Fed begins pulling back from $80 billion-a-month buying spree
- U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly collapsed in early November as Americans grew increasingly concerned about rising prices
- An unprecedented number of Americans quit their jobs, highlighting how persistent churn is undercutting efforts to fill vacancies
- Negotiators from almost 200 countries clinched a deal that seeks to keep the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement alive
- How China’s deal with U.S. helped avert COP26’s collapse
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.