(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is not yet on an even keel: Demand-side indicators -- investment and retail sales -- are showing signs of stabilization, while supply-side gauges -- production and employment -- were weak in the first two months of the year. This may partly reflect a larger-than-usual swing in exports around the Chinese New Year holidays, but for Bloomberg Economics, the bottom line is that the economy still needs sustained policy support.

