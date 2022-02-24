(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to stabilize at subdued levels in February, weighed down by a property market slump, softer global demand and disruptions to business activity during the Lunar New Year holidays.

That’s the outlook from Bloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators for this month. While the overall gauge was unchanged, several underlying measures worsened, suggesting an uncertain growth outlook that may require more fiscal and central bank support in coming months.

Manufacturers usually close for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Feb. 6 this year, curbing production. That was reflected in Standard Chartered Plc’s survey of more than 500 smaller firms, with the sub-indexes tracking production and sales slumping further from January’s levels.

Even so, business sentiment among smaller firms improved this month, largely because of a spike in the “expectations” sub-index, a sign of more “normalization” in their outlooks, Standard Chartered’s economists Hunter Chan and Ding Shuang, wrote in a report. It was also likely supported by the recently announced measures to promote domestic demand and lower the corporate tax burden, targeting small firms in particular, they said.

Global demand is also stabilizing, which may be a sign that China’s record export growth may start to ease in coming months. South Korean exports, a bellwether for global trade, grew at the slowest pace since last March. The trend is also confirmed by the Standard Chartered survey, with the sub-index for export-oriented firms dropping significantly into contractionary territory.

Property sales continued to slump in February despite the holiday period usually being a good month for purchases as people return to their home towns and buy real estate. Authorities have recently started to loosen up restrictions to revive the industry, which may provide some support in the future.

The Shanghai branch of China’s central bank urged commercial banks to accelerate real-estate loans and banks in Guangzhou cut their mortgage rates. Mortgage down payments for some homebuyers were cut last week in several cities including Chongqing.

However, steel rebar inventories jumped, an indication that construction activity remained weak now, partly due to the holidays and virus outbreaks.

The stock market continued to slump in February, with the benchmark index extending its losses from January amid heightened geopolitical tensions linked to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. The index is down more than 7% this year.

Early Indicators

Bloomberg Economics generates the overall activity reading by aggregating a three-month weighted average of the monthly changes of eight indicators, which are based on business surveys or market prices.

Major onshore stocks - CSI 300 index of A-share stocks listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen (through market close on 25th of the month).

Total floor area of home sales in China’s four Tier-1 cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen).

Inventory of steel rebar, used for reinforcing in construction (in 10,000 metric tones). Falling inventory is a sign of rising demand.

Copper prices - Spot price for refined copper in Shanghai market (yuan/metric tonne).

South Korean exports - South Korean exports in the first 20 days of each month (year-on-year change).

Factory inflation tracker - Bloomberg Economics created tracker for Chinese producer prices (year-on-year change).

Small and medium-sized business confidence - Survey of companies conducted by Standard Chartered.

Passenger car sales - Monthly result calculated from the weekly average sales data released by the China Passenger Car Association.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.