(Bloomberg) -- China’s electric vehicle sector is on a tear, with sales jumping by 35% last year and exports also soaring. But that hasn’t been enough to compensate for the drag on growth from the years-long housing sector crisis.

The electric vehicle sector contributed about 1.6% to final demand in China’s gross domestic product last year, according to new estimates from Bloomberg Economics. That was up from 1.2% in 2022, but still well below the 19.4% from the property sector, the data shows.

Their combined contribution fell from 2022 and is forecast to drop again this year.

The property market once accounted for almost a quarter of final demand, but has shrunk since the peak in 2018 and will continue to decline to 16% by 2026, Bloomberg Economics estimates, putting millions of jobs at risk and hitting consumption. Government subsidies and price cuts have supported car sales, with 7.7 million hybrids and electric vehicles sold in China last year, according to the Passenger Car Association.

Read more: Tesla Loses World’s Most Popular EV Maker Title to China’s BYD

However, that growth rate is likely to slow this year, according to the association, with the nation’s patchy economic recovery from the pandemic weighing on consumer sentiment. Strong export demand will provide support to the sector and the broader economy, but it’s also likely to further increase trade tensions with other developed and developing countries.

The European Union may impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles after it opened an investigation into subsidies last year, and Turkey cracked down on imports of the cars from China in December.

--With assistance from Linda Lew.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.