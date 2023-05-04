You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
17h ago
China’s Embassy Scolds Swiss Parliament Over Taiwan Motion
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China’s embassy in Switzerland has voiced “strong discontent” over a move of the Swiss parliament’s lower house to intensify its relations with Taiwanese lawmakers.
The chamber has “grossly interfered with China’s internal affairs,” the embassy said in a statement on its website. “Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China.”
The lower house on Tuesday mandated its leadership to boost ties to Taiwan’s parliament in order to “strengthen democracy and promote peace and stability in the region.” No particular measures were identified in the motion.
Switzerland doesn’t recognize Taiwan as an independent country, in line with the One China policy. Still, the government maintains good contacts and bilateral visits on a technical level have taken place.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
7:00
When will electric vehicles prices drop in Canada?
-
7:52
As Canada stays mum, which Commonwealth countries will put the King on their money?
-
6:14
Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks according to David Sekera
-
5:36
Bank stocks will do well coming out of a recession: Gordon Reid
-
6:49
AI threat to stock prices seen spreading as Chegg, Pearson sink