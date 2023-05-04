(Bloomberg) -- China’s embassy in Switzerland has voiced “strong discontent” over a move of the Swiss parliament’s lower house to intensify its relations with Taiwanese lawmakers.

The chamber has “grossly interfered with China’s internal affairs,” the embassy said in a statement on its website. “Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing all of China.”

The lower house on Tuesday mandated its leadership to boost ties to Taiwan’s parliament in order to “strengthen democracy and promote peace and stability in the region.” No particular measures were identified in the motion.

Switzerland doesn’t recognize Taiwan as an independent country, in line with the One China policy. Still, the government maintains good contacts and bilateral visits on a technical level have taken place.

