(Bloomberg) -- China’s ambassador to the European Union is departing Brussels after less than 18 months in the job, according to two people familiar with the matter, temporarily leaving a key diplomatic post vacant as Beijing’s relationship with the massive trade bloc frays.

Fu Cong, 58, will take up a new role as China’s envoy to the United Nations in New York, the people said. Moving to that prestigious post would be deemed a promotion, an elevation that comes despite ties between the EU and China having faltered during Fu’s tenure.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Fu arrived in the Belgian capital in December 2022 as the head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, with relations between the two sides already strained. Since then, President Xi Jinping’s continued support for Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, along with claims that China unfairly supports its key industries at home, has tested ties.

Last year, the EU launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies of electric vehicles, with Beijing months later announcing an anti-dumping probe into the bloc’s brandy sales. Fu told Bloomberg in January that the EV probe was “unfair.” Asked whether China would respond to any tariffs with counter-measures, he said: “Let’s wait and see, we hope that that will not happen.”

Joerg Wuttke, former president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, said the cards were stacked against Fu in his role. “How can he succeed in Europe? The CAI is dead and Brussels has been building its kit of tools that it can use against Beijing,” he added, using an acronym to refer to the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment that collapsed in 2021 over China’s alleged human rights abuses.

Fu’s move comes amid a flurry of diplomatic activity within China’s Foreign Ministry, and as several key diplomatic posts remain open. That spurt of activity comes after former Foreign Minister Qin Gang was abruptly ousted last summer, fanning investor fears over the Communist Party’s increasingly opaque policy making.

China’s former top envoy to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, was named vice foreign minister on Thursday, opening an ambassadorship in an important partner in the Global South. Beijing still hasn’t appointed a top diplomat in India, after Sun Weidong left the ambassador role in October 2022, before being promoted to vice foreign minister.

The 16-month vacancy in India is the longest Beijing has gone without an envoy in that job since 1976, when China resumed sending an ambassador to its neighbor after a 14-year suspension due to a border war over a decade earlier that led to thousands of deaths.

Though Fu’s short stint in Brussels is unusual, it’s not without precedent. Sun Haiyan, former Chinese ambassador to Singapore, was promoted to deputy head of the Communist Party’s International Department last summer after a little more than a year in the Southeast Asian country. Her successor hasn’t been announced.

China’s current ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, has been in the post since 2019 and surpassed the retirement age for his official rank, although such limits aren’t strictly enforced for diplomats.

China is a permanent member to the UN Security Council and has garnered support there from nations in the Global South, giving it sway over sensitive geopolitical issues, such as the Russian war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

