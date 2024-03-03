(Bloomberg) -- Zhang Xiaoming, Beijing’s former top official for Hong Kong and Macau affairs, has been removed as deputy secretary-general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Zhang has spent more than three decades in Hong Kong. He was appointed as deputy secretary-general of the CPPCC, the nation’s top political advisory body, in 2022.

Beijing’s move against Zhang comes just days ahead of the annual “Two Sessions” meeting, where the top leadership sets policy agenda. Asked whether the removal was related to his role as the head of the HKMAO in 2019, when anti-China protests rocked the city, a National People’s Congress delegate told South China Morning Post that the change was among a “series of normal reshuffles.”

At 60, Zhang is below the official retirement age of 65. During the years that he oversaw Hong Kong-related matters, Zhang took a hardline stance against the city’s dissidents and rose through the ranks to become the Liaison Office’s chief and later the director of the HKMAO in Beijing.

Yet following a series of high-profile setbacks, including the rise of an independence movement, protests in 2019 and a landslide election defeat for pro-establishment candidates, Zhang was demoted to serve as Xia Baolong’s deputy in early 2020.

(Updates with background on Zhang, comment from NPC delegate.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.