(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports grew faster than expected in yuan terms last month, showing both domestic and international demand continue to rise despite worsening relations with the U.S.

Exports rose 7.9 percent in August in yuan terms, the customs administration said Saturday, faster than the forecast of 5.7 percent. Imports climbed 18.8 percent, leaving a trade surplus of 179.8 billion yuan ($26.3 billion).

U.S. pressure on China ramped up again Friday, with President Donald Trump now threatening to impose tariffs on an extra $267 billion in Chinese goods, on top of duties on $50 billion already in force and another $200 billion in the works. Front-loading of exports and imports to get ahead of those earlier increases might explain part of the robust growth.

"We believe the U.S. government will continue to escalate the scale and scope of trade and investment measures against China," Raymond Yeung, chief greater China economist for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Hong Kong, wrote in recent note. "This policy direction is unlikely to change even after the U.S. mid-term elections in November. Besides retaliation, China is expected to offset the negative economic effects of the trade measures through a more proactive fiscal policy."

Talks last month between mid-level officials led nowhere, and neither side has indicated a willingness to resume negotiations on ending the dispute.

Meanwhile, China’s yuan has stabilized after months of losses. Trump said late last month that China was devaluing the currency in an attempt to make up for lack of demand. A cheaper yuan would make China’s exports less expensive and increase competitiveness in the international market.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Miao Han in Beijing at mhan22@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger, Henry Hoenig

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.