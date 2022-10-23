(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth slowed in September, while imports remained weak as global demand cools.

Exports in US dollar terms expanded 5.7% last month from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement Monday. That was slower than the 7.1% growth in August, but beat the 4% rise forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Imports rose 0.3% in September from a year earlier, unchanged from August. The trade balance increased to $84.74 billion.

The data was delayed by more than a week as the country held its 20th party congress -- a key political event during which President Xi Jinping secured a third term as head of the ruling Communist Party and consolidated his power.

