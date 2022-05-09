(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports struggled in April as worsening Covid outbreaks cut demand, undermined production and disrupted logistics in the world’s second-largest economy.

Export growth in April slowed to 3.9% in dollar terms from a year earlier, compared to an increase in March of 14.7%, customs data showed Monday. That’s the weakest pace since June 2020 but faster than the median estimate of a 2.7% gain in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Imports were unchanged in April after sliding 0.1% in the previous month. Economists expected a 3% decline.

Covid outbreaks in China and the government’s measures to contain them have weighed on China’s economy and threatened global supply chains. Any threat to trade is a concern as exports have been one of the strongest growth drivers, helping propel the economy out of its Covid-related slump in 2020 to a better-than-expected performance in 2021.

April’s data captures the impact of Covid restrictions on the trade and manufacturing hub Shanghai -- home to the world’s largest port -- where most of the population have been under some form of lockdown for more than five weeks. The government is trying to get production back on track, but with many foreign businesses saying they’re still unable to resume operations and lockdowns tightening again, it’s unclear how much of the city is actually back to work.

The Communist Party’s top leaders have pledged more stimulus to meet an economic growth target of about 5.5% this year, but have also insisted on sticking with the strict Covid Zero strategy -- two goals economists say contradict one another.

Other data from April has shown the extent to which Covid-related disruptions bruised the economy. Manufacturing activity plunged to its worst level since February 2020, while logistics bottlenecks have continued to be a strain. Suppliers face the longest delays in more than two years in delivering raw materials to their manufacturing customers and Chinese port activity fell below levels seen during the first coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

Global demand, meanwhile, appears to have stayed resilient last month, as South Korea’s exports -- a leading indicator of world trade -- grew by double digits. South Korea’s shipments to China, though, fell 3.4% from a year earlier, compared with a 16.6% gain in March. That suggests China’s slowdown is more a product of its own Covid restrictions, rather than weakening external demand.

