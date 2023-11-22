(Bloomberg) -- A Societe Generale SA basket of Chinese exporter stocks has beaten domestic-oriented sectors on expectations exports will expand as the local economy continues to disappoint.

An equal-weighted index of those generating more than 15% of revenue outside of China, has outperformed domestic sectors by 13 percentage-points year-to-date, strategists including Frank Benzimra and Rajat Agarwal wrote in a note.

The European bank’s basket, which usually has a positive correlation with China’s export growth, has diverged this year “partly because investors have been more optimistic about global trade despite the domestic economy facing deflationary pressures,” they wrote. While Chinese exports have been falling overall, the sectors that account for SocGen’s basket such as technology, automobile and other high-tech exporters, have gained.

“We would expect the outperformance to continue because the growth momentum on the exports is better than the domestic sectors growth,” Agarwal told Bloomberg. “And a delay in US recession has further extended the global trade cycle.”

SocGen’s latest basket is made up of companies, which have more than 35% of sales coming from outside of China and have a market value of over $10 billion. The biggest stocks in the basket include PetroChina Co., Xiaomi Corp., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. and Foxconn Industrial Internet Co.

The bank’s economists expect Chinese export growth to bottom out in the first quarter and then pick up pace to 2.6% and 4.5% in fiscal year 2024 and 2025, respectively.

