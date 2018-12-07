(Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth decelerated in November amid waning global demand and uncertainty over a constructive resolution to the trade war.

Exports in dollar terms rose 5.4 percent in November compared with the same period last year, the customs administration said Saturday, missing estimates for 9.4 percent growth.

Imports grew 3 percent, widening China’s trade surplus to $44.7 billion from $34 billion. That was the highest since Dec. 2017.

Exporters may still have been front-loading exports to get ahead of the U.S. tariff hike on Chinese imports threatened for Jan 1, 2019, which was still on the table last month before President Donald Trump met with Xi Jinping over dinner during the Group of 20 summit.

"Despite the weak sentiment from exporters, the front-load effect may have continued to support a relative robust export growth to the US. However, the less active global trade activity and high base last year may have weighed on the exports growth in November. Declining commodity prices may also have affected import growth," Citigroup economists led by Liu Li-gang wrote in a note dated Nov 29.

The tariff hike, which has helped spur export growth since August, was postponed after the high-stakes meeting last week, where both sides agreed to work toward a substantive agreement within 90 days.

"The truce may buy time for manufacturers to lengthen the inventory cycle, but it is unlikely to boost capex outlook meaningfully, unless uncertainty is eliminated completely," Angela Hsieh, EM Asia economist at Barclays Bank PLC, wrote in a note dated Dec 4.

The official factory gauge and other early indicators have pointed to a slowing domestic economy. Government support measures have yet to boost business sentiment and offset the effects of waning domestic and global demand.

U.S.-China relations are expected to remain contentious as both countries are too strong to capitulate in negotiations but too interlinked to decouple, according to Moody’s Managing Director Atsi Sheth.

