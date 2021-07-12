(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms grew at a faster pace in June than the previous month, helping to underpin the economy’s recovery.

Exports rose 19.9% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data, up from 18.1% in May. That was higher than the median estimate of 15.1% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in imports in yuan slowed to 26.1% in June from 39.5% in the previous month.

The customs administration published data for the first half of the year showing exports in yuan terms climbed 28.1% from a year earlier, while imports rose 25.9%. China will publish monthly data for June and also the value of trade in dollars later Tuesday.

Global appetite for Chinese goods including medical goods and work-from-home equipment helped to spur exports this year. But there are emerging signs the momentum could begin to moderate as the world economy and production capacity elsewhere recovers.

