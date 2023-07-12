(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms decreased at a faster pace in June compared to the previous month, as a slowdown in the global economy curbed demand for Chinese goods and weighed on the outlook for manufacturing.

Exports declined about 16% in yuan terms in June from a year ago, more than the 0.8% decrease in May, according to the Bloomberg calculations based on Customs General Administration data released Thursday.

Imports fell about 3.4% from a year ago in June, compared to a 2.3% increase the previous month.

The customs administration published data for the first six months of the year showing exports in yuan terms climbed 3.7% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.1%.

China is expected to publish additional June data including the value of trade in US dollar terms later Thursday.

