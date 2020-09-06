China’s Exports Kept Expanding in August, While Imports Fell

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports continued to expand in August, as China’s major trading partners gradually resumed business activities. Imports unexpectedly dropped.

Exports rose 9.5% in dollar terms in August from a year earlier, while imports fell 2.1%, the customs administration said Monday. That left a trade surplus of $58.9 billion for the month. Economists had forecast exports would increase by 7.5% and imports would rise 0.2%.

Key Insights

China’s exports have been surprisingly resilient this year, boosted by sales of medical equipment and supplies related to working from home and home-schooling, including computers and tablets.

The gradual reopening of many economies in Asia and around the world may provide a further boost for exports of Chinese goods.

“We believe the resumption of economic activity in the U.S. and the EU will continue to benefit Chinese exports,” Citigroup Inc. economists led by Li-Gang Liu wrote in a report before the data was released.

Bilateral trade is the one area of U.S.-China relations that hasn’t worsened recently, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to a phase-one trade deal. Officials have agreed to create conditions to push the deal forward, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

