China’s Exports Rose About 23% in March in Yuan Terms

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms increased at a faster pace in March, while growth in imports slowed, data from the customs office showed.

Exports in yuan rose about 23% in March from a year ago, up from 5.2% in February, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data from the Customs General Administration released Thursday.

Imports increased about 6.3% in March from a year ago, after rising 11.1% in February.

For the first quarter, exports in yuan gained 8.4% from a year earlier, while imports rose 0.2%, the customs data showed.

China will publish monthly trade figures in dollars later Thursday, which are expected to show a further contraction in exports and imports in March. A slowdown in the global economy has curbed demand for Chinese exports, weighing on the outlook for manufacturing.

