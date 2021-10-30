(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity contracted for the second straight month in October, as electricity shortages and soaring commodity prices continued to weigh on manufacturers.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from 49.6 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday. That’s lower than the 49.7 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings below the 50-mark signal a contraction in output.

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, softened to 52.4 from 53.2 in September, below the consensus forecast of 53.

An electricity crunch that began in September extended into this month, although it probably eased as the government rolled out a slew of measures to contain the crisis. On top of that, consumer spending remains weak as Covid-19 outbreaks are flaring up more frequently and manufacturers are battling higher prices as commodity costs soar.

On the plus side, exports have boomed, with recent South Korean trade data signaling ongoing strong demand for China’s exports this month.

Economists have been gradually downgrading their growth forecasts for the year as the government continues to rein in the property sector and electricity demand picks up during winter. A set of earliest available indicators tracked by Bloomberg also shows the economy remains under pressure.

