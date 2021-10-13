(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate inflation soared in September to the highest level in almost 26 years, fueled by a nationwide energy crisis and skyrocketing coal prices. Consumer inflation stayed muted.

Producer prices climbed 10.7% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, the fastest pace since November 1995. That was higher than the 9.5% gain in August, and exceeded the 10.5% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The consumer price index rose 0.7% last month from a year earlier, lower than a 0.8% gain in the previous month. Economists had predicted the rate would be unchanged.

Surging coal prices and policy goals to cut energy consumption have led to an electricity shortage, resulting in power rationing and factory production halts in over 20 provinces in September. Prices of other commodities such as crude oil also continued to climb, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index rising 5% for the month.

“The price rally in industrial goods continued in September, due to factors including a surge in prices of coal and some energy-intensive products,” Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician at the bureau, said in a statement.

The NBS said some production in those industries was restricted, pushing up prices during the month, including in sectors like metals smelting and pressing, cement and chemicals.

Consumer Inflation

Inflation pressure will likely persist, with deadly floods in Shanxi province, China’s coal-producing region, sending coal futures to a record earlier this week. To curb energy demand and make it profitable for power producers to increase supply, China announced it will allow electricity prices to rise further.

That, in turn, could push up consumer inflation by 0.4 percentage point by the third quarter of 2022, according to an estimate by Nomura Holdings Inc., although an official with the top economic planning body said Tuesday the impact would be limited.

Consumer inflation remained in check by falling pork prices, even though the removal of most virus controls by the end of September may have helped to boost household spending.

There are early signs that producers are starting to pass on higher costs to consumers: the largest soy sauce maker in the country said this week it plans to raise retail prices of its products. At least 13 companies listed on China’s A-share market have announced price hikes this year to address rising costs and tight supply, China Securities Journal reported Thursday.

The gap between producer and consumer inflation increased in September to 10 percentage points from 8.7 points in August, the widest level since 1993.

Higher inflation, coupled with a weakening economy, has raised concerns of stagflation in China, and created more uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy easing. Many economists still expect the central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks to help spur liquidity in the economy.

Other key details:

The food price index dropped 5.2% from a year ago, slumping for the fourth month

Non-food CPI climbed 2% from a year ago, slightly above the 1.9% gain in August

Core CPI, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, was unchanged at 1.2%

