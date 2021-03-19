(Bloomberg) -- The grid that powers China’s richest and most industrialized province is planning a clean power surge over the next decade, boosting capacity five-fold as it seeks to meet the country’s carbon-peaking goals.

China Southern Power Grid Co. plans to add 100 gigawatts of new energy capacity by 2025 and another 100 in the five years after, according to a statement on its WeChat account. Only China and the U.S. currently have more than 100 gigawatts of renewables in their entire country, according to BloombergNEF.

China Southern operates the power grid in five southern provinces including the nation’s largest, Guangdong, whose gross domestic product exceeds that of Australia. The targets mean that by 2030 the region will have 250 gigawatts of new energy, and that non-fossil fuels will account for 65% of its power generating capacity, the company said in the statement.

The grid also plans to boost transmission capacity from other provinces to 78 gigawatts from 58 now, with the additional supply all coming from clean sources.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.