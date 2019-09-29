1h ago
China’s Factory Outlook Improves More than Expected in September
(Bloomberg) -- A report on the health of China’s manufacturing sector improved in September, although it was still below the line indicating contraction.
- The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to to 49.8, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. That’s better than the 49.6 forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
- The non-manufacturing gauge was 53.7, above the 50 level that divides expansion from contraction.
- A separate PMI focused more on smaller, export-orientated firms due later Monday is forecast to show a slowing expansion
Key Insights
- The improved result comes after economic activity slowed in August, with industrial output growing at the slowest pace for a single month since 2002. A set of early data collated by Bloomberg showed that trend continuing in September.
- Industrial output may see a pickup from the very weak increase in August, China International Capital Corp. economists led by Eva Yi wrote in a note before the data. However, based on the current trend, the “downside risk for third-quarter GDP has increased materially, highlighting the urgency for more decisive and effective counter-cyclical efforts.”
