China’s Factory Outlook Slips in May Amid Slow Recovery
(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of China’s manufacturing activity slipped back in May, underlining the slow pace of recovery from the first quarter slump.
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index declined to 50.6 from 50.8 a month earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday. The non-manufacturing gauge rose to 53.6. Readings above 50 indicate improving conditions
- A sub-index of new export orders climbed to 35.3, manufacturing employment softened to 49.4, while non-manufacturing employment was at 48.5.
- The data indicate that China’s recovery from the pandemic shutdowns risks faltering after an initial rebound supported by pent-up demand. While industrial firms are mostly back at work and output is rising again, domestic demand is still weak. That lack of consumer demand poses a challenge to any sustained recovery, especially if rising tensions with the U.S. further damage exports and sentiment.
- The government unveiled its stimulus package for the year at the National People’s Congress meeting which concluded last week, and scrapped a hard growth target in light of the uncertain global economy, while pledging targeted monetary easing and trillions of yuan in extra infrastructure spending.
- “The global recession will inevitably impact the exporting sectors, and we are concerned that the disconnect between production and demand growth may drag the activity growth later,” Citigroup Inc. economists including Yu Xiangrong wrote in a report before the data was released.
