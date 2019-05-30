China’s Factory Outlook Worsens as Trade War Heats Up Again

(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for China’s manufacturing sector deteriorated more than expected in May, as weakness in the domestic economy combined with escalation in the trade standoff with the U.S.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index dropped to 49.4, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. That’s worse than the 49.9 forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing gauge remained steady to 54.3. A reading below 50 signals contraction.

A sub-index gauging new export orders fell further into contraction suggesting that exporters felt the squeeze of renewed tariff threats from the U.S. and waning global demand

Weak factory sentiment implies that the apparent recovery in the first half has been short-lived amid a sudden escalation of the trade war. Policymakers may be forced to take bolder easing steps, although the weakening yuan is a constraint

“In the coming months, maintaining growth stability will likely continue to be a high priority,” and whether the efforts could be sustainable is related to inflation, policy coordination and the incentives for local officials, according to Goldman Sachs economists led by Zhennan Li

The deterioration in May was foreshadowed by Bloomberg’s deck of early indicators which showed weakness in stocks, copper prices and lower confidence among small firms

