(Bloomberg) -- Chinese financial and property names were the biggest stock beneficiaries on Tuesday after policy makers signaled their determination to shore up the economy.

Gains were also seen in companies from heavy machinery makers to appliance manufacturers, though the broader market’s advance was muted as some investors fretted economic conditions may be softer than anticipated.

The CSI Financials Index jumped as much as 1.3% after the announcement Monday of a cut to the reserve requirement ratio. A gauge of Shanghai-listed developers rallied 2.8% while its Hong Kong counterpart rose 2.1% after the Communist Party’s Politburo signaled an easing in curbs on the real estate industry.

Still, the benchmark CSI 300 Index was up just 0.5% at the end of the morning session, versus a gain of 1.1% in the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index.

“The RRR cut came right at the heels of the premier’s mention, and the speediness may have people worried that the economy could be worse than expected,” said Peng Linxia, associate investment officer at Golden Glede Fund Management (Zhuhai Hengqin) Co. “People are choosing to focus on the dark side of things at the moment, especially as loosening polices are widely expected.”

READ: China Shifts Toward Easing With Property Downturn Hitting Growth

Sovereign bond traders largely priced in the RRR news on Monday, when 10-year government bond yields dropped five basis points to 2.82%. They were around 2.85% early on Tuesday.

The offshore yuan was little changed versus the greenback. Chinese high-yield dollar bonds rose as much as 2 cents on the dollar Tuesday morning on the easing signs, according to credit traders.

More Cuts

Market watchers said China will need to cut banks’ reserve ratio further to boost risk assets, given its move of fine-tuning monetary policy has already been somewhat priced in by the domestic financial markets.

“The key question on investors’ mind is whether the government is willing to change the policy stance in the property sector, how much will be changed, and whether a change of stance can really help to turn the sector around,” according to Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Click here to read more on what analysts are saying about developers

Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co. surged as much as 10% while construction supplies maker Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co. climbed 8.3%.

A gauge of mainland-listed brokerages, which are typically the most sensitive to looser monetary stance and the most volatile pocket of the market in times of exuberance, advanced, led by Industrial Securities Co.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.