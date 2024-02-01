(Bloomberg) -- China’s private oil refiners are facing a collapse in margins as weak demand and rising crude prices imperil profits.

The so-called teapots could be forced to cut production in a difficult start to what’s predicted to be a slow year for China’s fuel market. The price of diesel, usually one of their more profitable segments, has dropped as industrial activity winds down for the lunar holiday. Independent refiners, which account for about a third of the country’s capacity, are especially under pressure because they rely on sanctioned crude, which is getting costlier.

Global oil traders are closely watching demand signals from the world’s top importer as Beijing struggles to reinvigorate its flagging economy. The willingness of teapots in particular to dodge US sanctions and take discounted crude from Russia and Iran had supported margins. But that advantage is now being eroded as the US toughens up on enforcement and sellers hold-out for higher prices.

An aggregate of margins across different products for teapots in Shandong province fell last week by more than 50% year-on-year to 387 yuan a ton ($54), the lowest since Nov. 10, according to Mysteel OilChem. Diesel prices have been in decline for weeks and were last quoted at 7,644 yuan a ton, a six-month low.

Bad weather is already hitting construction activity, said Mia Geng, an analyst with consultancy FGE, while workers returning home over Chinese New Year will soon strip factories and building sites of staff.

Output Cuts

All that extra travel will lift consumption of fuels like gasoline, but it’s no good for the diesel that powers trucks and machinery. And diesel is more profitable. The upshot is likely to be output cuts that reduce demand for crude.

“We expect teapot runs to trend lower in February and March,” Geng said, adding that halts for maintenance from March will further depress oil consumption.

At the same time, costs are rising. Favored grades like Russia’s ESPO are being offered at parity or even a 50 cent premium to international prices, compared with a $3 a barrel discount six months ago, according to traders. Meanwhile, the discount on Iranian oil has shrunk from $10 a barrel to $4. Buying has slowed to a trickle as a result.

Still, margins remain in the black, and teapots should have been able to build crude stockpiles earlier in the month after new import quotas were issued, which means they’ll probably be able to avoid deep cuts to production, said Jianan Sun, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd.

On the Wire

A private gauge of China’s factory activity expanded for a third month in January, contrasting with weakness in official data that has spurred additional calls for government support.

Tesla Inc. will expand battery production in Nevada, opening a small facility using idle equipment from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

