(Bloomberg) -- China’s foreign-currency holdings slipped for the first time in three months in June as a stronger dollar cut the value of assets in other currencies.

Reserves fell to $3.214 trillion from $3.222 trillion in May, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday in a statement, compared with the median estimate of $3.2 trillion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Key Insights

The Bloomberg dollar spot index advanced 2.9% in June to its highest level since early April, after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for interest rate hikes

China’s foreign reserves are denominated in U.S. dollar, and assets in non-dollar currencies declined in value after they were converted to dollar terms, Wang Chunying, spokeswoman for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said in a separate statement after the data

The economy is operating in a stable manner with more strength and improvement, and its internal drivers are strengthening, which will help keep the size of reserves stable, she said

The value of China’s gold reserves decreased to $110.45 billion

