(Bloomberg) -- China’s foreign-currency holdings posted a small increase in October as a weaker dollar index boosted the value of the non-dollar assets in the stockpile.

Reserves climbed to $3.105 trillion from $3.092 trillion in the previous month, the People’s Bank of China said Thursday

Key Insights

The reading is higher than the median estimate of $3.1 trillion in a Bloomberg survey of economists

The small rise in the holdings suggests capital outflows remain muted, even with some signs of hidden outbound cash. Fluctuations in the stockpile this year have been mainly driven by valuation effects caused by changes in the dollar index and Treasury yields.

“Capital outflows denominated in foreign currency accelerated, showing the market concern on a weaker yuan. Even so, the scale was still small compared to the peak in 2015,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, wrote in a note.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Yinan Zhao in Beijing at yzhao300@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.