(Bloomberg) -- China’s former defense minister Wei Fenghe was missing from a list of retired cadres who received greetings from the top leadership, an unusual omission that comes after a sweeping purge of military officials.

Wei was left off the list of some 130 senior retired officials greeted ahead of the Lunar New Year, an annual practice by the government. All four of his living predecessors appeared on the list that was published by the official Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday.

The former Rocket Force commander also failed to attend a Jan. 29 new year gala for Beijing-based military retirees attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wei served as defense minister from 2018 to 2023 before being replaced by Li Shangfu, who was abruptly ousted in October.

A sweeping graft probe has ensnared more than a dozen senior defense figures in recent months, in what may be China’s largest crackdown on the country’s military in modern history. Several of those officials have ties to the Rocket Force that oversees the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

US intelligence now indicates that widespread corruption has undermined Chinese military capabilities, Bloomberg News reported last month.

The People’s Liberation Army hasn’t made any formal announcement about Wei since he retired in March. He was replaced by Li, who wasn’t expected to be included on the annual greeting list, as he still holds a party position and isn’t considered retired.

Wei rose through the ranks of the Rocket Force and its predecessor, known as the Second Artillery Corps, a unit that manages the country’s nuclear arsenal. He became the first commander of the Rocket Force when it was formed in 2015 amid a military revamp spearheaded by Xi.

Two subsequent Rocket Force commanders after Wei, Zhou Yaning and Li Yuchao, were ousted from the national parliament in December due to “serious violations,” according to an official document, which didn’t elaborate.

