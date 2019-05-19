(Bloomberg) -- Liu Shiyu, formerly China’s top securities regulator, is under investigation for suspected violations of the law and has turned himself in, according to a statement Sunday from China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Liu was chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission for three years before being replaced in January by Yi Huiman.

The central commission said in the statement that Liu, who is still a senior Communist Party official, is cooperating with the probe.

